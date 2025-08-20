The National Sports Commission,NSC, has concluded a two day inspection of facilities in Lagos state for the award of hosting rights for the 2026 10th National Youth Games....

The National Sports Commission,NSC, has concluded a two day inspection of facilities in Lagos state for the award of hosting rights for the 2026 10th National Youth Games.

The Commission inspected facilities at the Elegbata Mini stadium, the Onikan stadium, the TBS Cricket oval and the Rowe Park Sports centre.

It also inspected sporting facilities in Unilag, CMS Grammar school, the Agege stadium and the Ikeja Golf club.

The NSC Director of Grassroots Sports Department, Amaka Ashiofu who led the inspection team ensured that every detail is put into consideration during the exercise in line with the mandate of the Commission and global best practices.

She said the inspection of the facilities in Lagos further underlines the importance the commission places on the Youth Games as the country’s foundation for grassroots development and talent discovery.

” The Commission under the Leadership of the Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, is very determined to maintain its grassroots development drive through top class organisation of domestic sporting competitions, hence the importance it placed on this inspection exercise”, she concluded.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, in his remarks thanked the NSC for showing confidence in the state and assured that they will work on all the assessment and feedbacks from the NSC to get Lagos fully ready to host the Games if given the hosting rights.

The National Sports Commission inspection entourage which was led by the Director of Grassroots Sports Department, Mrs Amaka Ashiofu, also included the Chief of Staff to the NSC DG, Seyi Johnson, the Commission’s statistician, Lekan Alabi and other top officials.