The National Sports Commission (NSC) has constituted a 13-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the National Para Games, as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 event. In a statement by Dr Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, Director, Information and Public Relations, National Sports ...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has constituted a 13-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the National Para Games, as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 event.

In a statement by Dr Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, Director, Information and Public Relations, National Sports Commission, on February 15, 2026, the Commission said the move underscores its commitment to inclusivity, empowerment and the sustained development of para sports in Nigeria.

The National Para Games, organised annually by the Federal Government through the NSC, provide a competitive platform for persons living with disabilities, promoting excellence, healthy competition and national unity.

The newly inaugurated committee is chaired by the Director of the National Sports Festival and Para Sports Department, Mrs Thecla Opara, while Mrs Hauwa Saibu will serve as Secretary.

Other members are Raphael Odo, Mohammed Rabiu, Abdullahi Libata, Lambu Umar, Dr Ozi Salami, Kola Daniel Adeyanju, Lanre Ogunjobi, Ebidowei Oweife, Issa Suleiman and Asaba Pius.

The Commission has tasked the committee with delivering a world-class event anchored on fair play and sportsmanship, in line with global best practices.

The third edition of the Games is scheduled to hold from March 26 to April 3, 2026, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which hosted the previous editions.

Events lined up for the Games include Amputee Football, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Canoe, Para Cycling, Para Karate, Para Powerlifting, Para Shooting, Para Soccer, Para Swimming, Para Taekwondo, Para Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Tennis.

The maiden edition held in 2022 featured over 4,000 para-athletes from 21 states competing in 15 sports, with Bayelsa State emerging overall champions.

The second edition recorded participation from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Bayelsa State retaining the championship title.

The National Sports Festival and Para Sports Department is coordinating the Games in collaboration with the Nigeria Paralympic Committee and other stakeholders to ensure seamless organisation and alignment with international standards.