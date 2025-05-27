Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, stole the spotlight during the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Novelty Match at the 2024 Gateway Games in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The exhibition match, organised by SWAN, brought together journalists, sports stakeholders, and enthusiasts in a symbolic football game aimed at fostering unity and celebrating the role of sports journalism in national development.

Olopade, known for his spirited leadership and enthusiasm for sports, played one half for each side—first representing the Southern Team, then switching to the Northern Team, who ultimately secured a 1–0 win.

His participation drew admiration from both players and spectators, adding prestige to the event.

Speaking after the match, Chief Olopade praised SWAN for its ongoing commitment to promoting sports through credible journalism.

“Of all the novelty matches I’ve attended, this has been the most exciting,” he said. “I witnessed a strong spirit of unity and togetherness among members.”

He also called on journalists to continue giving sports the visibility it deserves.

“Sports should not be relegated to the back pages or end of bulletins. Sports journalism is a vital pillar for national unity and development.”

In a show of support, the NSC DG awarded ₦2 million in incentives to the two teams and gifted foreign currency to the best goalkeeper of the match, among other cash rewards.

The match concluded in high spirits, marked by camaraderie and laughter, capturing the true essence of sportsmanship and unity.