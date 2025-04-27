Director General of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Bukola Olopade, has sent his congratulations to Nigeria’s foremost Sports Investor and Business Man Kunle Soname, as he celebrates his Birthday.

The Philanthropist and entrepreneur who owns Nigeria Professional league club Remo stars, marks his 59th birthday today, as the sporting family in Nigeria and beyond stands still to honour his unwavering success.

The DG said ” I want to wish my brother and friend, Kunle Soname, a very fruitful and happy birthday as he adds another year today “.

” Soname is one of Nigeria’s leading entrepreneurs and Sports investors who has continued to invest massively in the growth of Nigerian Sports in various capacities. His type is very rare to find because of all the things he does to promote, develop and sponsor the sports ecosystem in Nigeria”.

” Soname is a major contributor to the Sports Economy of the country and I am delighted to say he is a rare gift to the country’s sports family, and we are proud to associate with him and all that he is doing”.

” Once again I want to wish you all the best in your family, business, and personal endeavors and I pray for more fruitful and healthy years ahead”, he added.

Kunle Soname is unarguably one of Africa’s biggest Sports investors owing and managing different chains of Sports investments.

From owning Nigeria’s Top League side Remo stars, Nigeria Women Football league team Remo Stars Ladies, Nigeria second tier club Beyond Limits to also having a football club in Portugal,amongst other investments, the billionaire Sports Mogul has continued to expand his business empire beyond ordinary possibilities.