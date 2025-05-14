The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially constituted the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd combined African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to hold from July 16 to 20, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The LOC comprises fifteen distinguished professionals with proven expertise in sports administration and corporate affairs. Their appointment underscores the Commission’s commitment to delivering a world-class championship that meets global standards.

The African U18/U20 Athletics Championship is a premier continental event that brings together over 500 junior athletes from across Africa. With participation expected from 53 countries, the championship is a major event in the African athletics calendar.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, will serve as Chairman of the Organising Committee, while the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, has been appointed Vice Chairman.

According to Hon. Olopade, hosting the 3rd edition of this prestigious biennial championship reflects the new direction of sports under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, positioning Nigeria as a destination for international sporting events.

“This speaks to the sports economy, this speaks to hospitality, this speaks to wealth creation and this speaks to infrastructure development.”

Hon. Olopade further attributed the successful bid to host the championship to the availability of world-class sports infrastructure in Ogun State. The state’s MKO Abiola International Stadium, upgraded for the Gateway Games, was a key factor in securing the hosting rights.

“The Sports facilities in Abeokuta are world class and hosting the U18/U20 African Championship is one of the benefits of hosting the National Sports Festival and I must once again thank the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for his Sporting Vision,” he added.

Members of the Local Organising Committee:

1.Hon. Bukola Olopade – Chairman

2.Hon. Wasiu Isiaka – Vice Chairman

3.Mr. Osaze Ubueze – Member (Corporate Nigeria)

4.Ms. Rosa Collins – Member

5.Mr. Gadzama Tafiga – Member

6.Mrs. Maria Wophil – Member

7.Ms. Chichi Nwoko – Member

8.Mr. Nnefiok Udo-Ubong – Member

9.Mr. Gowon Apondona – Member

10.Mallam Ladan Mustapha – Member

11.Mrs. Arabinrin Aderonke – Member

12.Barr. Musa Amadu – Member

13.Mr. Jude Anyadufu – Member

14.Mr. Babatunde Adeluola – Member

15.Mr. Shagaya Abdulmumeen – Secretary