Nigeria’s newly created Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has formally introduced its official logo, signaling a fresh phase in the country’s revenue administration following the dissolution of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The NRS was established after President Bola Tinubu signed the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025 into law in June, a move that redefined the legal and operational foundations of tax administration nationwide.

At the logo unveiling held in Abuja on Wednesday, NRS Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, described the launch as a significant landmark in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s revenue system.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, Adedeji explained that “the unveiling of the NRS identity reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.”

He added that the new branding “signals continuity of purpose, strengthened institutional capacity, and a forward-looking approach to supporting taxpayers and national development.”

The statement further noted that the agency considers the new identity an important tool for fostering public trust and enhancing interaction with taxpayers nationwide.

It emphasized that, “The Nigeria Revenue Service remains committed to transparency, partnership, and service excellence. The unveiling of this new identity represents not an end, but the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the revenue authority and the Nigerian public — built on trust, clarity, and shared prosperity.”

The ceremony represents one of the earliest high-profile initiatives undertaken by the NRS since its creation, as the leadership presents the rebranding as a cornerstone for improved efficiency and the development of a modern, responsive revenue system to support Nigeria’s growth objectives.