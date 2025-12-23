The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified that Nigerians will no longer require a separate Tax Identification Number (TIN), as the National Identification Number (NIN) has been adopted as the official tax ID for individuals....

The clarification follows widespread public concern over new tax rules and speculation that citizens would be required to obtain additional identification numbers for tax-related transactions.

The agency which disclosed it in a Statement said the development forms part of broader reforms under Nigeria’s evolving tax administration framework.

According to FIRS, every Nigerian’s NIN, issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), now automatically functions as their Tax Identification Number.

The agency also explained that registered businesses will no longer need a separate tax ID, as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number will now serve as the official tax identifier for companies.

The clarification comes amid concerns sparked by provisions in new tax laws requiring a Tax ID for certain transactions, including the opening and operation of bank accounts. Many Nigerians had feared the policy would introduce a fresh registration process.

However, FIRS stressed that the Tax ID requirement is not new, noting that the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, scheduled to take effect in January 2026, merely strengthens a framework that has existed since the Finance Act of 2019.

“The Tax ID unifies all Tax Identification Numbers previously issued by the FIRS and State Internal Revenue Services into a single identifier,” the agency said.

It added: “For individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used. There is no need for a physical card, as the Tax ID is a unique number directly linked to your identity.”

FIRS said the reform is aimed at simplifying identification, reducing duplication across government databases and improving accountability within the tax system.

The agency also noted that the integration would help curb tax evasion by ensuring that individuals and businesses with taxable income are properly captured.

Urging Nigerians to disregard misinformation surrounding the policy, FIRS emphasised that the reform is intended to enhance transparency, efficiency and fairness in tax administration, not to impose additional hardship on taxpayers.