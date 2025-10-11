The North-Central All Progressives Congress (NC APC) Forum has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), hailing him as the right choice to ensure credible and transparent elect...

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (NC APC) Forum has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), hailing him as the right choice to ensure credible and transparent elections.

In a statement on Saturday, Saleh Zazzaga, Chairman of the Forum and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023, also commended the National Council of State for approving Amupitan’s nomination.

“The North-Central APC Forum welcomed with a sense of pride, the appointment of one of the region’s illustrious sons, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This development is further attestation of the calibre of human resources in the North-Central, which are readily available to be deployed in various critical and sensitive roles for the development of the nation.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for appointing Professor Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and also thank the National Council of State for approving the appointment,” the Forum stated.

READ ALSO: New INEC Chair Amupitan Not Part of 2023 Presidential Election Dispute – Ogala

Zazzaga highlighted that Amupitan’s impressive record as a legal scholar, practitioner, and university administrator demonstrates his capability for the role, particularly as he assumes office at a critical time with Nigerians preparing for upcoming elections.

“Having followed Professor Amupitan’s career over the years and taking special note of his distinguished role at the University of Jos, where, as a Professor of Law, he has lectured and mentored generations of lawyers and academics for over three decades, we can assure President Tinubu and Nigerians that Professor Amupitan will deliver credible, free and fair elections all through his tenure as INEC chairman.

“We are certain that Professor Amupitan is the right choice, a round peg in a round hole and we call on all Nigerians, particularly stakeholders in the electoral system, to give him all the necessary support to succeed in this crucial national assignment.”