The Coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s legal team, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, has refuted allegations that the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, was part of the legal team that represented Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election tribunal.

In a statement released on Friday, Ogala firmly dismissed the claim as false, clarifying that Prof. Amupitan had no involvement in the defence team.

“Professor Amupitan was not among the 123 lawyers who represented President Tinubu at the tribunal,” Ogala stated.

He further challenged those behind the allegation to present credible proof linking Amupitan to the legal proceedings, emphasizing that no such evidence exists.

The clarification comes amid public scrutiny over Amupitan’s appointment, with some questioning potential conflicts of interest.

“As the erstwhile coordinator of that legal team, I feel compelled, not as a rejoinder, but in service to truth and public interest, to set the records straight and allay any concerns these malicious fabrications may have caused among well-meaning Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof Amupitan SAN was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

“His name does not appear among the over one hundred and twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment, of whom sixty (60) were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“At no time during the entire process was his counsel, opinion, or professional service sought or rendered.

“I therefore challenge anyone peddling this falsehood to produce verifiable evidence to the contrary. In fact, any member of the public may apply for Certified True Copies of all legal processes filed on behalf of the president-elect (as he then was) to confirm the authenticity of this statement,” he said.