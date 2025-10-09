The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s nomination during the Council’s meeting at the Presidential V...

The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s nomination during the Council’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served as INEC Chairman from 2015 to October 2025.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,on Thursday, October 9, Tinubu noted that Amupitan, a Professor of Law from Kogi State in the North-Central region, is the first person from the state to be nominated for the position.

Amupitan’s emergence as INEC’s chairman followed the exit of former INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, October 7.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu officially handed over the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who was appointed Acting National Chairman of the commission.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner in INEC, assumed her new role on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja. She also chairs INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance & Complaints Committee (LSCCC).

However during the ongoing Council of State meeting, President Tinubu nominated Amupitan for the role.

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

Below are 10 things to know about Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN):

1. Full Name and Title: Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan holds the prestigious legal title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

2. Age and Origin: He is 58 years old and hails from Ijumu Local Government Area in Kogi State, Nigeria, with Yoruba heritage.

3. Education: His entire higher education was at the University of Jos, where he earned his LL.B., LL.M., and Ph.D. in Law. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Council of State Approves Amupitan as New INEC Chair

4. Academic Career: He began his academic career at the University of Jos as an Assistant Lecturer in 1989, rose to Reader in 2003, and became a Professor of Law in 2008.

5. Areas of Expertise: His academic and research interests span evidence law, corporate governance, corporate law, privatization law, electoral law, and public policy.

6. Administrative Roles: He serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos and is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

7. Legal and Academic Contributions: He has authored over 50 publications focusing on legal reforms in privatization, corporate governance, electoral laws, petroleum industry reforms, and pension administration.

8. Recent Appointment: In 2025, he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a key role in Nigeria’s electoral system.

9. Professional Affiliations: He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association, National Association of Law Teachers, and has served on the Governing Councils of legal and educational institutions.

10. Marital Life: He is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Yemisi Amupitan, and they have four children.