The late Nollywood actress, writer, and director, Allwell Ademola, was laid to rest on Friday in Lagos amid tributes from colleagues, friends, and family members who gathered to celebrate her life and career in the Nigerian film industry.

Ademola passed away on December 27 at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack at her residence. Widely admired for her versatility and creative depth, she made a lasting impact in Nollywood both in front of and behind the camera.

Her final rites commenced with a candlelight procession and memorial service held at Lagos State Television, Ikeja, where mourners paid their last respects before proceeding to Atan Cemetery, Yaba, for her burial.

Several prominent figures from the film industry were present at the ceremony, including Rotimi Salami, Toyin Abraham, Afeez Owo, Saidi Balogun, and Adedoyin Kukoyi, among others.

Ademola was best known for her roles in productions such as Ile Wa, Third Eye, and Mimi’s Voice. She leaves behind a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences and a legacy fondly remembered within the Nollywood community.