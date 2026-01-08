The burial committee of late Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola, has released the schedule for her final rites. Ademola passed away on December 27 after reportedly suffering a heart attack at her home. In a statement, the committee announced that a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday, January ...

“Attendees are to wear a customised T-shirt, which will be provided at the venue today, while guests are expected to appear in white shirts and jeans for the burial on Friday.

“Activities scheduled for Thursday will commence with a Service of Songs from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. This will be followed by preparations for a candlelight procession, which will take place from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, moving from LTV 8 to Oregun Junction and back to LTV 8. An Artistes’ Night will follow, with closing remarks expected at 11:00pm,” the statement reads.