The family of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has announced plans for her burial.

The information was shared online by her cousin, actor Muyiwa Ademola.

According to the statement, a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday, January 8, followed by a candlelight procession. The burial is scheduled for Friday, January 9, at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

The family also provided a dress code for attendees. Customised T-shirts will be distributed at the venue during the Service of Songs, while guests attending the burial are asked to wear white shirts and jeans.

The family emphasised that the colour code for the burial is white.

The statement read in part: “The burial arrangement for Princess Allwell Ademola. Note: On Thursday, a customised T-shirt will be provided at the venue. While on Friday for the burial, you can come wearing a white shirt with jeans. Colour code is white. Thank you, everyone.”

Allwell Ademola, 49, passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her residence, TVC News had reported. Her death was confirmed by several colleagues in the film industry through social media tributes.

The family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support, prayers and condolences from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers, praying that her soul may rest in peace.