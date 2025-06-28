Renowned Nollywood actor and producer Kayode Peters has died in Canada.

According to an Instagram post by the Adewumi Family, kayode peters braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.

He was said to have passed on peacefully.

The family asked for kindness and privacy while they take the time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal.

Mr Peters was known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, and he was behind the hit comedy sitcom Flatmates in the early 2000s.

He was also regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.