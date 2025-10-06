The Kebbi State Police Command has strongly refuted claims made by the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Kebbi Branch, alleging that nine local government areas in the state are “ungovernable.”...

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, described the assertion as false, misleading, and grossly irresponsible, insisting that no part of Kebbi State is inaccessible or beyond the control of law enforcement or judicial authorities.

Clarifying recent reports surrounding the abduction of a legal practitioner, Barrister Isiaku Danjuma, the Police explained that the incident occurred in Ibeto, Niger State — outside Kebbi’s jurisdiction.

According to the statement, Danjuma, who was based in Kebbi but hails from Niger State, had travelled to Abuja and was kidnapped in Ibeto after the return trip from an event in Abuja.

While expressing concern over the abduction, the Command condemned what it called the NBA’s “blanket and far-reaching statements,” warning that such remarks could cause unnecessary panic, and undermine ongoing security efforts.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, assured residents that Kebbi remains peaceful and safe for law-abiding citizens.

He urged the public to disregard misleading reports and to continue their daily activities without fear, while also encouraging citizens to provide useful intelligence to aid the Police in fighting crime.

The Police further called for constructive engagement and collaboration with professional bodies, community leaders, and stakeholders in the collective effort to combat crime across the state and ensuring that criminals wherever they operate are apprehended and brought to justice

In conclusion, the Command appealed to the abductors of Barrister Isiaku Danjuma to release him immediately, unconditionally, and unharmed.