The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, has assured Nigerians that no fleeing terrorists, currently under pressure from sustained military operations in the North, will be allowed to infiltrate the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Major General Nnebeife gave the assurance during a media parley with journalists held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as part of activities to round off the 2025 military–media engagement within the Division.

The Army chief explained that the recent movement of terrorists to other parts of the country is a consequence of the continuous successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in the far North. He, however, stressed that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any spillover into the 2 Division Area of Responsibility.

He reassured residents within the jurisdiction that security remains robust, adding that people can now “sleep with their two eyes closed.”

The GOC called for stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the media, noting that such synergy would help Nigerians better appreciate the efforts being made by the military to end insecurity across the country.

Describing the media as a critical stakeholder in nation-building, Major General Nnebeife stressed that balanced and factual reportage is essential for building public confidence in the Armed Forces and other national institutions.

“The media remains a very important partner in nation-building. While we acknowledge that challenges exist, it is important to also highlight the progress, sacrifices, and successes recorded by the military in protecting lives and property,” he said.

According to him, the engagement was aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the media, adding that effective communication remains vital to operational success, particularly in the fight against insecurity.

He emphasised that the Army’s call for positive reporting should not be misconstrued as propaganda.

“This is not a call for propaganda. It is a patriotic appeal for fair, factual, and development-oriented journalism that considers the broader national interest,” he stated.

The GOC warned that irresponsible reporting could fuel misinformation, panic, and distrust, especially during periods of heightened security challenges.

“Journalists serve as a bridge between the military and the civilian population. Your reports shape how communities perceive security operations, which is why verification of facts and avoidance of sensationalism are crucial,” he added.

Major General Nnebeife commended journalists operating within and outside the Division’s Area of Responsibility for their professionalism and consistent coverage of the Division’s activities, including operational milestones and community engagements.

“We do not take your support for granted. Accurate and positive reporting boosts the morale of our officers and soldiers who continue to make sacrifices under difficult and dangerous conditions,” he noted.

He assured media practitioners of the Division’s continued openness and commitment to transparency, promising timely information sharing and sustained engagement.

During his address, the GOC also paid tribute to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, describing his leadership as people-centred and impactful.

“The Chief of Army Staff has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the welfare of officers and soldiers. Improved welfare, training, and logistics have significantly enhanced morale and professionalism across formations,” he said.

He added that well-motivated troops are better equipped to discharge their constitutional responsibilities and respond effectively to evolving security threats.