The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that Seplat Energy Plc will temporarily shut down its gas production facilities for routine maintenance between February 12 and 15, 2026.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Andrew Odeh, in an official statement.

He said, “The public is hereby informed that Seplat Energy Plc, a Joint Venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026.”

Seplat Energy Plc operates as a joint venture partner with NNPC Ltd and plays a significant role in supplying gas to the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network.

According to the statement, the scheduled maintenance aligns with established industry standards focused on safety and asset integrity. The exercise is intended to maintain the reliability and efficiency of critical gas infrastructure while ensuring safe operations.

NNPCL emphasized that periodic maintenance is necessary to keep systems performing at optimal levels, enhance operational stability, and reduce the likelihood of unexpected disruptions.

The statement reads in part, “During the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply into the NGIC pipeline network. As a result, some power generation companies reliant on this supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation levels within the timeframe.

“NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working closely to ensure that the maintenance is executed safely and completed as scheduled. In parallel, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is engaging alternative gas suppliers to mitigate anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the network.

“Upon completion of the maintenance exercise, full gas supply into the NGIC system is expected to resume promptly, enabling affected power generation companies to return to normal operations.”