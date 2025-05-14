The Nigeria National League (NNL) has announced the final round of matches—Matchday 14—for the ongoing 2024/2025 season in Conferences C and D, with all games scheduled to hold simultaneously in their respective conferences.

In an official circular released by the League body, the Chairman, Board Members, Management, and Staff of the NNL extended warm regards to all stakeholders and issued a reminder to participating clubs regarding the scheduled fixtures.

According to the update:

•Conference D matches are set for Saturday, May 17, 2025, and will kick off at 3:00 PM across all designated venues.

•Conference C matches will follow on Sunday, May 18, 2025, also kicking off at 3:00 PM.

As these are the final matches in the group phase of the season, the NNL has directed host State Football Associations to ensure full compliance with security protocols and put in place adequate logistics to guarantee the smooth and safe execution of all fixtures.

The NNL further noted that this latest directive supersedes any previous correspondence, including the earlier circulated “Circular 219,” and urged all concerned to take note of the new official match schedule.

The outcomes of these final games will determine promotion contenders and final standings within the two conferences, making them crucial for clubs and fans alike.