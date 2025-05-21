The Nationwide League One has condemned the wrong narrative being pushed to the media following the match fixing scandal involving Liberty Lion FC and E’-World FC saying the management is working in accordance with the statute of the league.

It could be recalled that the management of NLO placed a heavy fine on Cynosure FC and upheld the result of the match between Liberty Lions fc vs E- World United FC after the league board concluded that Cynosure fc deliberately committed an act to bringing the game of football in Nigeria into disrepute by falsely accusing Liberty Lions FC of match fixing without concrete evidence.

The Chairman of Cynosure FC was also suspended indefinitely for a period of 6 months from all NLO-related events for raising false allegations without substantial evidence and the Club Cynosure FC was fined N500,000 for an attempt that could destroy the image of the country’s Football.

In a statement released, the league management of NLO said:, “NLO Disciplinary Committee has thoroughly reviewed the evidence presented. Unfortunately, Cynosure FC was unable to provide sufficient and convincing evidence to refute the claims surrounding the integrity of the match.

“The referee’s report clearly stated that Liberty Lions FC who started the match with 7 players while the other remaining players joined the match mid way in the first half said

they could not get in touch with all their players in due time to communicate the new change in time for the match hence starting the match with 7 players before the others join mid first half.

“The referee’s decision to start the match with 7 players of Liberty Lions FC is in accordance with FIFA Rule Law 3. As such there is no reason to say or presume otherwise by Cynosure FC alleging match fixing without evidence.

Evidence also have it that Cynosure FC tried to buy the match but could not succeed after several attempt to lure the chairman of Liberty Lions FC to compromise the match.

The Management of NLO has also warned that they will continue to do all within their power to promote the image of Nigerian football by providing a clean and clear platform the system to excel.