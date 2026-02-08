The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to the Senate over ongoing controversy surrounding amendments to the Electoral Act, threatening nationwide protests and possible election boycotts if clarity is not urgently provided on the status of electronic transmission of election res...

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to the Senate over ongoing controversy surrounding amendments to the Electoral Act, threatening nationwide protests and possible election boycotts if clarity is not urgently provided on the status of electronic transmission of election results.

In a statement released on Sunday, NLC president Joe Ajaero accused the upper legislative chamber of creating uncertainty through what the union described as conflicting explanations on whether electronic transmission of results would be compulsory under the amended law.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses deep concern over the confusion and contradictory narratives emerging from the Senate regarding the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly on electronic transmission of results,” Ajaero said.

The labour body argued that the absence of a clear position from the Senate risks eroding public trust in the electoral process, stressing that “Nigerians deserve a transparent system where votes are not only counted but seen to be counted”.

According to the NLC, available records indicate that lawmakers rejected a proposal that would have compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically in real time, opting instead to retain the discretionary framework contained in the existing law.

“Public records suggest the proposed amendment to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically in real-time was not adopted, with the existing discretionary provision retained.

“This has generated nationwide apprehension, and subsequent explanations have only added to the confusion,” the statement said.

The Congress warned that such “legislative ambiguity,” especially so soon after the 2023 general elections, could permanently entrench suspicion within Nigeria’s electoral system.

As part of its demands, the NLC called on the Senate to provide an “immediate, official, and unambiguous account” of the provisions passed, including the final wording of the law and the justification for the decisions taken.

“The National Assembly leadership must also ensure the harmonisation process produces a final bill with crystal-clear provisions; any ambiguity in the transmission and collation of results is a disservice to our democracy,” the statement added.

The union insisted that the amended Electoral Act must explicitly compel INEC to transmit and collate results electronically from polling units in real time, warning of serious consequences if this is not done.

“Failure to add electronic transmission in real-time will lead to mass action before, during and after the election or total boycott of the election,” the Congress warned.

“Nigerian workers and citizens are watching closely,” it added.

“Our nation must choose the path of clarity and integrity. We need to avoid the same confusion that trailed the new Tax Acts. The time for honest, people-focused legislation is now,” the NLC said.

The warning comes days after the Senate passed the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill 2026 through its third reading on February 4, 2026.

During consideration of the bill, senators rejected a proposed amendment to Clause 60(3) that sought to make real-time electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The defeated clause would have required INEC presiding officers to upload polling unit results to the IReV portal in real time after result forms were duly completed.

Instead, lawmakers retained the existing provision allowing results to be transmitted “in a manner as prescribed by the Commission,” effectively preserving INEC’s discretion.

The decision sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society organisations, who argue that continued reliance on manual collation heightens the risk of manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The controversy has also exposed differences between the two chambers of the National Assembly, as the House of Representatives had earlier approved mandatory electronic transmission.

Both versions must now be harmonised by a conference committee before the bill is forwarded to the President for assent.

Amid the backlash, Senate President Godswill Akpabio maintained that lawmakers did not abolish electronic transmission but merely removed the phrase “real-time” to prevent legal and technical complications.

He said the adjustment was intended to give INEC flexibility in addressing network and security constraints, while reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to laws that reflect the will of Nigerians.

Beyond the disputed provision, the amendment bill also introduces other reforms, including digital voter identification using QR codes and tougher penalties for electoral offences.