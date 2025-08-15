The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to return allegedly diverted workers’ funds and constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM)...

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to return allegedly diverted workers’ funds and constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), warning it will no longer guarantee industrial peace if the demands are ignored.

In a communiqué issued after its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday, the Congress ratified the dissolution of the Edo State Council’s leadership over allegations of unethical conduct, anti-union activities and violations of the NLC constitution. A caretaker committee will run the council until fresh elections are held.

The CWC accused the Federal Government of diverting 40 per cent of workers’ contributions to the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) into national revenue, in violation of the law, and of making “false claims” to ownership of the NLC national headquarters.

It also condemned what it described as cyber and media bullying of trade unions, alongside covert moves to amend the NSITF Act to give government full control of the fund.

On PENCOM, the NLC expressed “grave concern” over the non-constitution of its Governing Board, which it said breached the law and removed tripartite oversight of workers’ pension funds.

It warned that pensions are “deferred wages, not state revenue,” and demanded immediate compliance with the law.

The union also decried worsening inflation, unemployment, insecurity and the collapse of public services, blaming “anti-people neoliberal policies” for deepening poverty.

The NLC directed that within seven working days:

All diverted NSITF funds must be returned;

The PENCOM Board must be constituted;

The Pension Commission must provide a full status report of pension funds.

Failure to meet these demands, the CWC warned, would lead to nationwide action to defend workers’ rights.