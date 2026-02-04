The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday dismissed reports alleging that Nigerian farmers lost nearly ₦5 trillion due to poor weather forecasts, describing the claims as false, alarmist and unsupported by credible evidence. The agency was reacting to publications by a media outlet tit...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday dismissed reports alleging that Nigerian farmers lost nearly ₦5 trillion due to poor weather forecasts, describing the claims as false, alarmist and unsupported by credible evidence.

The agency was reacting to publications by a media outlet titled “Farmers lost N5 trillion to weather forecasts” and an online report headlined “Farmers lose N5 trillion in 24 months.”

NiMet’s Acting Head of the Public Relations Unit, Rabiatu Ado, said the allegations—attributed to a group identified as the Foundation for Peace Professionals—amounted to a campaign of calumny aimed at misleading the public and undermining confidence in the country’s meteorological services.

Ado stated that NiMet has provided credible and accurate weather and climate forecasts for years, supporting policy formulation and planning across key sectors of the Nigerian economy, including agriculture.

She said claims that farmers lost nearly ₦5 trillion in productive capital due largely to NiMet’s forecasts were not backed by verifiable data, transparent methodology or any independent assessment.

According to her, development partners, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), relevant stakeholders and farmers across Nigeria’s geo-political zones rated NiMet’s forecasts above the 60 per cent global benchmark in 2024 and 2025, with performance levels exceeding 90 per cent.

Ado added that NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Predictions, early warning alerts and localised agro-advisories had consistently helped farmers make informed decisions on planting schedules, crop selection, irrigation and risk management, with information disseminated through state governments, extension services and traditional and digital media platforms.

NiMet also cited findings from the executive summary of the 2025 Wet Season Agricultural Performance in Nigeria, a collaborative assessment involving institutions such as the Institute for Agricultural Research, the National Bureau of Statistics and the Federal Department of Agriculture.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to national food security, climate resilience and sustainable agricultural development, urging stakeholders, civil society groups and the media to engage responsibly and factually on issues of national importance.