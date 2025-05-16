The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is partnering with the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure every Nigerian child gets a National Identity Number right from birth.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen national data and identity systems.

A total of 120,040 Nigerians have enrolled for their NIN

This increase in enrollment is a result of the upgrade of old equipment and the purchase of over 1,000 gadgets deployed in all the 774 local government councils of the country.

Due to partnerships and collaborations with about 120 MDAS, the country’s National Social Register has been updated, and 2.3 million Nigerians have been verified and revalidated.

Data Protection is key, hence the need for citizens to have control of their data.

This will be achieved through its new application called NIN auth, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Play Store.

The DG explained the reasons behind the recent review of the prices for the services of NIMC, saying that the law mandated the agency to undertake a review every two years, but NIMC had not been able to do so for the past 10 years.

NIMC says it has been able to reduce corruption and extortion in the process of enrolling for the National Identification Number by at least 40%