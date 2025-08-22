President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s ascent to its rightful place among nations has begun, assuring citizens abroad that reforms are stabilising the economy and opening new opportunities....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s ascent to its rightful place among nations has begun, assuring citizens abroad that reforms are stabilising the economy and opening new opportunities.

The President spoke during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in Japan, held on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

Tinubu said his administration was determined to reverse negative trends and turn the country into a land of prosperity for citizens at home and abroad.

“All I want to do is assure you that things are stable, the economy is stabilised, the opportunity is immense, people are coming back, we are reversing medical tourism in every way that we could, and I can give you the assurance we are seeing the beginning of Nigeria rising,” he said to applause.

The President urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute to national development, stressing that while living abroad is a personal choice, the country needs their skills, resources and ideas.

“For the economic growth and opportunity that is available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” he asked.

Tinubu also called on Nigerians abroad to project a positive image of their homeland, warning that “poor comments and negative reflections will not help the growth of Nigeria.”

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, told the gathering that the administration’s reforms had drawn international recognition, citing WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s recent commendation of Nigeria’s policy direction.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, highlighted growing cooperation with Japan and other partners in public health and finance.

Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Khalil Halilu, revealed that Nigeria had received more than 1,000 global applications for investment in its technology and industrial sectors, with over $2 billion already committed and new factories set to open in partnership with Japanese firms.

From the private sector, Oando Plc’s Group CEO, Wale Tinubu, praised the liberalisation of the exchange rate and fuel subsidy removal, saying the reforms had boosted government revenues, foreign investment, and growth across oil, mining, telecommunications and small enterprises.

Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tokyo, Florence Akinyemi Adeseke, hailed the contributions of Nigerians in Japan, while acknowledging the challenges caused by immigration breaches by a few.

The President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, Emeka Egbogota, described Tinubu’s presence at TICAD9 as a source of pride and pledged the community’s support for his vision of a prosperous, technology-driven Nigeria.

The meeting ended with a renewed sense of partnership between the government and its citizens abroad, as Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian has a role in the country’s progress.