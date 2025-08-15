Nigeria’s food inflation rate stood at 22.74% in July 2025 on a year-on-year basis, dropping by 16.79 percentage points from the 39.53% recorded in July 2024, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The figure was also lower than the 45.4% recorded in June 2025. ...

Nigeria’s food inflation rate stood at 22.74% in July 2025 on a year-on-year basis, dropping by 16.79 percentage points from the 39.53% recorded in July 2024, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure was also lower than the 45.4% recorded in June 2025. The NBS attributed the decline in annual food inflation largely to a change in the base year used for calculation.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation slowed to 3.12% in July from 3.25% in June 2025, representing a drop of 0.14 percentage points. The report linked this to decreases in the average prices of vegetable oil, beans (white), local rice, maize, flour, guinea corn (sorghum), wheat flour, and millet whole grain.

State-by-State Breakdown

Year-on-Year (YoY) : Borno ( 55.56% ), Osun ( 29.10% ), and Ebonyi ( 29.06% ) recorded the highest annual food inflation rates. Katsina ( 6.61% ), Adamawa ( 9.90% ), and Zamfara ( 14.72% ) posted the slowest rises.

Month-on-Month (MoM): Borno (10.89%), Kano (10.86%), and Sokoto (7.4%) had the steepest monthly increases, while Zamfara (6.00%), Bauchi (-2.18%), and Abia (-1.00%) recorded declines.

Headline Inflation Eases

The national headline inflation rate eased to 21.88% in July 2025, down from 22.22% in June. Year-on-year, this represented a 11.52 percentage point drop from 33.40% in July 2024.

The top three contributors to headline inflation were:

The least contributing categories were:

Recreation, Sport, and Culture – 0.07%

Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics – 0.08%

Insurance and Financial Services – 0.10%

Core Inflation and Sub-Indices

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy, was 21.33% YoY in July 2025. On a MoM basis, it slowed to 0.97% from 2.46% in June.

Among sub-indices, farm produce (3.96%), energy (2.71%), and goods (2.7%) saw notable increases, while services declined to 0.47% during the month.

Urban vs Rural Inflation