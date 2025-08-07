The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily shut down its result-checking portal due to technical issues, just hours after announcing the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results....

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily shut down its result-checking portal due to technical issues, just hours after announcing the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The development was confirmed in a statement posted on the Council’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

“WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues,” the statement read.

https://x.com/waecnigeria

“However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours. Please bear with us.”

The announcement comes amid widespread complaints from candidates who were unable to access their long-awaited results.

Although WAEC did not specify the nature of the technical fault, it assured the public that efforts were ongoing to restore full access to the portal.

Reactions to the announcement by users on the X platform was mixed with some expressing disappointment while others accused the Council of insensitivity and wickedness.

User Odinala Ndi IGBO @enyinnayaibeka wrote that “I am very disappointed on educational system of Nigeria. I am still saying how my good sister who got 4A & 4B will failed English language D7. It’s not possible. I ask again why examination body conducted English language at night without electricity light. Waec fails them”, another user Ggreatness @Ggreatness26033 “With all due respect, I believe the marker erred in their assessment. Given the question changes for the fist time , four distinct answers were expected. Without clear type indication, it’s possible answers were mismatched, We shouldn’t keep quiet”

Another user likened the situation to what happened with the Joint Admissions and Matyriculations Board earlier in the year “intrusivethoughts @JayTrezy “Just like Jamb @waecnigeria is using the future of Nigerians to Gamble, Yes I said so, if majority of the D’s E’s and F9’s awarded on english are rechecked @waecnigeria will pay dearly, papers having all A’s and B’s with English F9 is a deliberate attempt to generate more revenue”.

The Council is yet to respond but observers wait to know what happens as the 24 hours shutdown nears its deadline.