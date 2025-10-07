Speaking at the Community of Practice Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) in Abuja, themed “From Kampala to Abuja: Transforming Agrifood Systems in Nigeria,” Kyari said the declaration will strengthen investments, research, inclusivity, and governance within the agricultural sector.

“The need to drive food system transformation cannot be overemphasised. We must move beyond business-as-usual approaches and embrace bold reforms that make our food systems more productive, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable,” the minister stated.

Kyari noted that Nigeria has recorded notable progress under the Malabo Declaration through collaboration with state governments and clear policy direction. He said recent African Union reviews indicate steady improvement in the nation’s agricultural ecosystem.

He disclosed that the ministry has set up an Agricultural Sector Working Group comprising research institutions, private sector players, development partners, and civil society stakeholders to scale up best practices, track progress, and mobilise collective action.

Highlighting recent achievements, Kyari announced that the Federal Government has deployed 2,000 tractors and implements nationwide and launched Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kaduna, Cross River, and Ogun States, attracting $538.05 million in investment.

He added that the initiative is expected to stimulate an additional $1 billion by 2027.

The minister also cited the Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST)—targeted at cutting annual post-harvest losses of ₦3.5 trillion—as part of efforts to improve food system efficiency and farmers’ incomes.

Kyari emphasised the need for strong federal–state collaboration in implementing the Kampala Declaration, urging Commissioners of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Rural Development to align policies and strategies for effective delivery.

In her goodwill message, Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, Deputy Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, lauded the ministry and partners for driving food system reforms, calling for greater investment in women-led agribusinesses, agricultural insurance, and post-harvest facilities.

Dankabo also announced ActionAid’s forthcoming “Pots and Pans Campaign,” scheduled for 1 October 2025, to raise awareness on hunger and multidimensional poverty affecting over 133 million Nigerians.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, said CAADP implementation has helped align national priorities with continental goals, while Dr. Karen Yansen, Head of German Cooperation, described the Kampala Declaration as a robust framework for inclusive and accountable agricultural governance.