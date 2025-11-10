The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has achieved a major milestone, successfully synchronising Nigeria’s national electricity grid with the broader West African power network in collaboration with the West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre (WAPP-ICC). This was disc...

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has achieved a major milestone, successfully synchronising Nigeria’s national electricity grid with the broader West African power network in collaboration with the West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre (WAPP-ICC).

This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media.

According to the statement, the new achievement signifies a first stable regional power synchronisation, strengthening Nigeria’s leadership in West Africa.

The statement reads, “Major breakthrough for Nigeria’s electricity sector as the recently inaugurated Nigerian Independent System Operator(NISO), in collaboration with the West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre, has successfully synchronised Nigeria’s national electricity grid with the broader West African power network.

“This breakthrough signifies the first stable regional power synchronisation, strengthening Nigeria’s leadership in West Africa’s energy ecosystem and paving the way for cross-border electricity trade, grid stability, and economic growth.”

It added, “Important to state that efforts to synchronise the sub-regional grids have been ongoing for nearly two decades, with the only previous physical test, conducted in 2007, lasting barely seven minutes before being discontinued due to instability and lack of coordination.

“This success represents a major milestone in West African Power Pool’s plan to create a unified electricity market that will allow countries to trade electricity efficiently, reduce supply costs, and improve grid reliability through shared reserves,” the statement concluded.