Nigeria have qualified for the semifinals of the 2026 Commonwealth Games Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 qualifiers in both the men’s and women’s categories in Angola on Wednesday, March 25. The West African side came from behind to edge Kenya 7-6 in their opening match before thrashing Gambia 14-2 in their second…...

Nigeria have qualified for the semifinals of the 2026 Commonwealth Games Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 qualifiers in both the men’s and women’s categories in Angola on Wednesday, March 25.

The West African side came from behind to edge Kenya 7-6 in their opening match before thrashing Gambia 14-2 in their second game in the men’s category.

However, they suffered a 10-5 defeat to South Africa in their final group-stage match and will now face Kenya in the semifinals.

Head coach of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball team, Taye Sofolahan, hailed the fighting spirit of his players during the group stage.

Sofolahan noted that the team had been written off by opponents due to their absence from international competitions but commended the players for proving doubters wrong.

He also praised the President of Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball, Oluwaseyi Johnson, for ensuring the team’s participation at the qualifiers.

He said, “I want to commend the players for giving their best during the group stage, especially against Kenya. The boys found their rhythm and stunned the East African side.

“We had already been downplayed by our opponents for reasons best known to them, but the men’s team did not disappoint.”

Chairperson of IWBF West Africa Zone, Oluwaseyi Johnson, urged the players to remain focused on securing qualification for the Commonwealth Games.

Johnson said, “I believe in the capacity of the players and coaching crew. My message to the team is simple: qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and put Nigeria on the map in Africa.”

Meanwhile, the women’s team lost their opening match 4-2 to South Africa but bounced back with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Kenya to secure a semifinal spot, where they will again face Kenya.