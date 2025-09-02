The Federal Government has unveiled a major reform in Nigeria’s education sector with the transition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the traditional paper-and-pencil format to Computer-Based Testing (CBT). The announcement was made by the Minister of Educati...

The Federal Government has unveiled a major reform in Nigeria’s education sector with the transition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the traditional paper-and-pencil format to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, CON, who described the reform as a bold step to strengthen examination credibility, reduce malpractice, and align Nigeria’s assessment system with global best practices.

For over seven decades, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has pioneered innovations in the subregion’s education landscape, including the Digital Examiners’ Mark Sheet, WAEC Konnect, e-Learning platforms, and the Digital Certificate Platform. Dr. Alausa said the adoption of CBT is another milestone in that journey.

According to the Minister, the initiative is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is implementing reforms across the spectrum of basic, secondary, technical, tertiary, and medical education. He added that investments in modern classrooms, curriculum restructuring, and institutional upgrades are laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s education system.

Dr. Alausa explained that the shift to CBT will not only safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s certificates but also equip students with essential digital skills for a knowledge-driven economy.

He assured parents, teachers, and students that the Ministry will work closely with schools to provide the infrastructure and support needed for a smooth transition. “Education is the greatest legacy we can give our children. With this step, we are securing its future,” the Minister affirmed.

The reform, he stressed, is expected to improve standards, expand digital competence among students, and position Nigeria’s education system for competitiveness on the global stage.