The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 21 new confirmed cases and five deaths of lassa fever in the last week of December....

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 21 new confirmed cases and five deaths of lassa fever in the last week of December.

This was contained in the published lassa fever situation report for week 51 in December.

So far, 206 people have died from the disease, with the highest number of cases reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Taraba states.

Young adults aged 21 to 30 remain the most affected, and men and women are nearly equally at risk.

Health authorities are warning that late presentation of cases has contributed to the rising death rate urging citizens to maintain good hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms appear.

The NCDC says it will continue to deploy rapid response teams, train healthcare workers, and strengthen infection prevention measures across affected states.