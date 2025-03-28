The Nigerian Governments and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG).

A statement from the Ministry said; “the agreement, which has been in place for 12 years and is renewed every four years, was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Ship House, Abuja.”

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, described the MoU as ‘a strategic counterpart funding arrangement that underscores the strong defence ties between both nations.’

He emphasised that the renewed agreement aligns with Nigeria and Germany’s shared objectives, fostering long-term security collaboration and developmental goals.

Ambassador Aduda further highlighted the Nigerian government’s commitment to ensuring accountability, and efficiency in the implementation of the agreement.

He stressed that adherence to strict timelines and rigorous monitoring would be prioritised to guarantee the effective execution of all agreed engagements.

Additionally, he promised that all procurement aspects of the agreement would undergo thorough evaluation to ensure value for money

On his part, Colonel Boris Bovekemp, Defence Attaché of Germany to Nigeria, reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas, particularly in defence, security, and capacity-building initiatives.

Bovekemp commended the enduring partnership between Nigeria and Germany and reiterated the importance of strengthening existing agreements to address evolving security challenges.

The renewed MoU marks another milestone in the Nigeria-Germany defence partnership, reinforcing mutual efforts to enhance security, capacity development, and technical cooperation.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

PRESS RELEASE

FRIDAY, 28TH MARCH 2025

NIGERIA AND GERMANY REINFORCE DEFENCE PARTNERSHIP WITH RENEWED MoU

Abuja, Nigeria – The Governments of Nigeria and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG).

The agreement, which has been in place for 12 years and is renewed every four years, was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Ship House, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, described the MoU as a strategic counterpart funding arrangement that underscores the strong defence ties between both nations. He emphasized that the renewed agreement aligns with Nigeria and Germany’s shared objectives, fostering long-term security collaboration and developmental goals.

Ambassador Aduda further highlighted the Nigerian government’s commitment to ensuring accountability, and efficiency in the implementation of the agreement. He stressed that adherence to strict timelines and rigorous monitoring would be prioritized to guarantee the effective execution of all agreed engagements. Additionally, he assured that all procurement aspects of the agreement would undergo thorough evaluation to ensure value for money.

On his part, Colonel Boris Bovekemp, Defence Attaché of Germany to Nigeria, reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas, particularly in defence, security, and capacity-building initiatives. He commended the enduring partnership between Nigeria and Germany and reiterated the importance of strengthening existing agreements to address evolving security challenges.

The renewed MoU marks another milestone in the Nigeria a-Germany defence partnership, reinforcing mutual efforts to enhance security, capacity development, and technical

cooperation.

Iyogun Sunday

For : Director of Information and Public Relations