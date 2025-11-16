Africa’s slot in the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs will come down to Nigeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo, after both teams secured dramatic semi-final victories. The Super Eagles booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 4–1 win over Gabon on Thursday, a match that st...

Africa’s slot in the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs will come down to Nigeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo, after both teams secured dramatic semi-final victories.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 4–1 win over Gabon on Thursday, a match that stretched into extra time despite Nigeria’s dominance.

Eric Chelle’s men struggled to convert their chances until the 78th minute, when a defensive error finally opened the scoring. But Gabon responded moments later, as Mario Lemina’s deflected strike forced the game beyond regulation time.

Nigeria took full control in extra time. Victor Osimhen netted twice, while Chidera Ejuke added another to seal the emphatic win.

In the other semi-final, DR Congo advanced after Chancel Mbemba scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand his side a 1–0 victory over Cameroon later that evening.

Both finalists will now battle for the continent’s ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs, where a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be at stake.

“I think it was a much improved performance compared to how they have performed during the qualification process,” Ope Adebari, a sports analyst, reporter and producer with News Central said.

“However, it was quite clear that there was a lack of urgency in the final minutes which led to the equaliser from Gabon.

“In major tournaments, complacency can lead to an early exit.”

The Congolese are no pushovers. The Eagles will underrate them at their peril.

“Honestly, if an injury ridden Cameroon team could make it to the final then I will be seriously worried,” Adebari warns.

“I think the game against D.R Congo will be a good test for the Super Eagles.

“The Congolese team are very disciplined as a unit and very lethal in the final third.

“The Super Eagles need to be at their best from the first whistle until the last.

“I believe it will be a very difficult encounter and it’s the desperate team that will advance to the Intercontinental playoffs.”