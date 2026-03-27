Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Iran in an international friendly played in Turkey, continuing their preparations during the March international window. Moses Simon gave Nigeria an early lead, scoring in the 5th minute to put the Super Eagles ahead. Akor Adams doubled the advantage in the…...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Iran in an international friendly played in Turkey, continuing their preparations during the March international window.

Moses Simon gave Nigeria an early lead, scoring in the 5th minute to put the Super Eagles ahead. Akor Adams doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute, finishing off a well-worked move to put the West Africans firmly in control.

Iran responded through striker Mehdi Taremi, who pulled one back in the 67th minute, but Nigeria held on to seal the win.

The fixture formed part of both teams’ build-up matches, with Iran using the game as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, for which they have already qualified.

The victory will serve as a confidence boost for Nigeria, who delivered a disciplined and clinical performance against a World Cup-bound side.

The Super Eagles will next face Jordan in another friendly encounter scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30pm (Nigeria time), as they continue their preparations and assessment of squad options.