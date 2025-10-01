The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called for the creation of a national document that clearly defines what it means to be Nigerian, warning that the lack of a unified identity continues to hinder national unity and development. Speaking on the TVC T...

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called for the creation of a national document that clearly defines what it means to be Nigerian, warning that the lack of a unified identity continues to hinder national unity and development.

Speaking on the TVC Town Square series on Wednesday, October 1, Issa-Onilu emphasized that Nigeria’s ongoing identity crisis stems from the absence of a collective understanding of what it truly means to be Nigerian.

“The issue of identity in Nigeria is because we have not really defined who a Nigerian is,” he said.

“But all across the world, there is a deliberate policy of defining who they are. Imagine Christians and Muslims without the Quran and Bible—where are they going to get the guide to live up to expectation?”

He argued that, just as religious communities have sacred texts that guide their values and conduct, Nigeria needs a foundational document that articulates the values, responsibilities, and shared vision of its citizens.

READ ALSO: Nigeria @ 65: Nigeria Yet to Become a Nation – NOA DG, Lanre Issa-Onilu

“Until we have a document that clearly spells out who a Nigerian is, we have a long way to go,” he continued.

“We must get to a point where everybody has the same definition for who a Nigerian is, and we say the same thing even outside the shores of the country.”

The NOA boss stressed that a clearly defined national identity would foster a stronger sense of patriotism, civic responsibility, and unity among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious background.

His remarks come at a time when national cohesion remains a major challenge, with divisions along ethnic and regional lines continuing to influence politics, governance, and social relations.