The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said that Nigeria is still grappling with the challenge ...

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said that Nigeria is still grappling with the challenge of transforming from a mere country into a true nation, despite over six decades of independence.

Speaking on TVC’s Townsquare series on Wednesday, October 1, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Issa-Onilu reflected on the country’s historical and political journey since gaining independence in 1960.

READ ALSO: Nigeria @65: Founding Fathers Had a Clear Vision for Development, Says Jiti Ogunye

“Before independence, it was the fight for independence that was on the mind of the founding fathers of Nigeria,” he said.

“After independence, we were faced with the issue of governance. The issue we have now is how to transition from being a ‘country’ to becoming a ‘nation’. We’re not yet a nation.”

According to the NOA chief, the current national challenge transcends governance issues and lies in forging a unified identity and shared values among Nigeria’s diverse peoples.

“So the challenge Nigeria has now is not really governance, but the transitioning to becoming a Nation and to make sure the true Nigerian emerges,” he added.