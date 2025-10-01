Renowned constitutional lawyer Jiti Ogunye has stated that Nigeria’s founding fathers had a strong vision and love for the country, which guided their push for independence and national development....

Speaking during the TVC Town Square series, on Wednesday, October 1, Ogunye was asked whether the leaders who fought for Nigeria’s independence were driven by a collective dream or merely personal ambitions.

In response, he emphasised that while individual ambitions may have played a role, the primary force behind their actions was a deep commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“There was a struggle to rid Nigeria of colonialism, and even before independence, the signs were clear that they were serious about development,” Ogunye said.

“They were not just euphoric; they had a vision.”

He highlighted that some landmark initiatives, such as free education, were introduced even before independence, underscoring the determination of early leaders to lay the foundation for national growth.

“You can’t rule out the ambitions of individuals,” he noted, “but there was definitely a vision.”