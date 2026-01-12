The Niger State Police Command has confirmed a fresh bandit attack in Borgu Local Government Area of the state. In a statement issued earlier today, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said suspected armed bandits invaded Damala village in Woko District in the early hours of January ...

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed a fresh bandit attack in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said suspected armed bandits invaded Damala village in Woko District in the early hours of January 10, 2026.

During the attack, the assailants rustled cattle, set some shops ablaze, and killed at least four people.

The police say security agencies have since moved to the area, with clearance operations ongoing, while monitoring continues.

The latest attack comes less than two weeks after bandits killed 42 people in Kasuwan Daji and Kawai villages in neighbouring Agwara Local Government Area.

Witnesses said the gunmen set fire to a church and several houses during the raid, causing extensive property damage and displacing many families.