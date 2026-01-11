At least four people were killed on Friday evening after armed attackers raided Damala village in the Wawa area of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State....

At least four people were killed on Friday evening after armed attackers raided Damala village in the Wawa area of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources said the assailants stormed the community between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., launching a sudden attack that forced residents to flee for safety.

Four villagers were reportedly killed, while the attackers also rustled livestock and drove the animals into nearby forests.

Witnesses said the gunmen set fire to a church and several houses during the raid, causing extensive property damage and displacing many families.

Residents described the assault as swift and terrifying, adding that there were no security personnel in the area at the time of the incident.

The attack has heightened fear in Damala and neighbouring communities, which have faced repeated security threats in recent months.

Villagers have renewed calls on the Niger State and federal governments to urgently strengthen security presence in Borgu and surrounding areas to protect lives, property and places of worship.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack underscores growing insecurity in rural parts of Niger State, particularly communities located near forests and mining zones, which have increasingly become targets of violent criminal activity.