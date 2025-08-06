The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has responded to a viral video showing Nigerians held in detention in Libya....

Dabiri-Erewa said the Commission, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and other relevant humanitarian agencies, is working to ensure the safe return of the distressed Nigerians.

She also issued a strong appeal to Nigerians, urging them to avoid traveling to Libya, which she described as a war-torn country without a functioning government making it extremely difficult to negotiate or liaise with rebel groups in control of certain regions.