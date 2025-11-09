The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Prof. Grace Chidozie Ononiwu on her historic appointment as the first Black African Director-General of Legal Services in the United Kingdom. According to a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dire...

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Prof. Grace Chidozie Ononiwu on her historic appointment as the first Black African Director-General of Legal Services in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa described Prof. Ononiwu’s appointment as a remarkable milestone that underscores the excellence, resilience, and global impact of Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Prof. Ononiwu’s excellence, resilience, and professionalism embody the very best of our global citizens. We celebrate her trailblazing achievement and look forward to seeing her attain even greater heights,”Dabiri-Erewa stated.

Prof. Ononiwu, a seasoned solicitor and Chief Crown Prosecutor, currently serves as the Director-General of Legal Delivery at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK.

Born to Igbo parents and raised in East London, she qualified as a solicitor in 1991 and has since built an illustrious career in the British justice system. She also served as Chair of the National Black Crown Prosecution Association, championing equity and inclusion within the legal sector.

Her distinguished contributions have earned her several honours, including an OBE (2008), a CBE (2019), and an appointment as a Visiting Professor at the University of Hertfordshire. In 2022, the university named a building after her in recognition of her impact and leadership.

Prof. Ononiwu has also been repeatedly listed on the UK Power List and was named Woman of the Year in 2020.

