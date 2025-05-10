The Nigeria Governors forum is planning a national education summit with the theme, “Pathways to sustainable educational financing; developing the synergy between the town and the gown in Nigeria”.

The Nigeria Governors Forum says this will be an annual platform for critical stakeholders to exchange diverse perspectives and explore a wide range of critical issues affecting education development in the country.

Director General of the NGF, Abdulateef Shittu says there is a need to encourage public and private partnership to fund higher education and skill deficiency in the sector.

He said this at the inauguration of the steering committee for the 2025 Nigeria Education Forum Summit.