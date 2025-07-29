President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has further saluted the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering dedication to motivating and encouraging Nigeria’s living sports heroes, and never forgetting to pay homage to those who have passed on....

“Mr. President has taken the bull by the horn to abolish the era when the nation’s sports heroes laboured in vain. Their sweat is now well-rewarded as deserved. I take cues from the honours and gifts handed to the Super Eagles when they finished as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations last year, and to the Super Falcons who just returned from winning the Women AFCON in Morocco.

“Our heroes deserve all the recognition, appreciation and celebration that we can give them whether they are alive or dead. That is the culture that we should birth and nurture,” Gusau said at the Night of Tributes organized for Nigeria’s sports icons at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Lagos on Monday night.

The event, which was put together by Air Peace airline (whose chairman, Allen Onyema has continued to show interest in the well-being of former Nigeria sports heroes) and former Nigeria captain Olusegun Odegbami (a relentless advocate of the recognition and proper appreciation of the nation’s sporting icons), paid tributes to former Nigeria captains ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu and Peter Rufai, former internationals Charles Bassey and Moses Effiong, and boxing champion Obisia Nwakpa – who all passed on within the past few months.

“People talk about the neglect of our sporting heroes, but we can see that President Tinubu is changing the narrative. When the Eagles won silver medals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire early last year, Mr. President rewarded the team handsomely. We can all see what he has done for the Super Falcons for winning the WAFCON in Morocco,” Gusau said, in a speech read on his behalf by a Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chief George Aluo.

The NFF boss was also full of praise for the trio of Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, Olusegun Odegbami and the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Eghosa Osaghae, for putting together the Night of Tributes for the departed legends.

“I salute all those who have deemed it fit to honour ‘Chairman’ Chukwu and the other legends. These legends did Nigeria proud in their different lifetimes. They were warriors. They defended our colours, inspired our youth and lifted our spirits. We will never forget their amazing contributions to Nigeria football.