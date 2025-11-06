The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye. The visit was aimed at enhancing collaboration between the NFF and the Nigeria Police Force...

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye.

The visit was aimed at enhancing collaboration between the NFF and the Nigeria Police Force, with particular focus on ensuring security for football events held within the Federal Capital Territory.

During the visit, Dr Sanusi extended his congratulations to CP Dantawaye on his appointment as the FCT police chief and conveyed best wishes from the NFF Executive Committee and Management. “This engagement is very special and important to us. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and recognise the critical role that the police play in the realm of football,” he said, while expressing gratitude for past contributions of the police and underscored the mutual commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity in football activities.

CP Dantawaye received Sanusi with enthusiasm and reaffirmed the Nigeria Police’s commitment to fostering a greater understanding with the NFF. He assured that the FCT Police Command will take the necessary measures to ensure a safe and conducive environment for both athletes and administrators in Abuja.

As a gesture of goodwill, Dr Sanusi presented a national team jersey to CP Dantawaye during the visit. With Dr Sanusi on the visit was Mr. Barnabas Joro, NFF’s Head of Safety and Security.