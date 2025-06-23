The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that media accreditation for the President Federation Cup 2025 Grand Finale is now open.

Editors and managers of sports media outlets are invited to submit their requests for accreditation to cover the double-header finals scheduled to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Saturday, 28th June 2025.

The women’s final between Rivers Angels FC and Nasarawa Amazons FC will kick off at 1:00 p.m., while the men’s final, featuring Abakaliki FC and Kwara United FC, will commence at 4:00 p.m.

Due to limited space in the Media Gallery, each media organisation will be granted only one slot, either for a reporter or a photojournalist.

Requests should be submitted via email to Ademola Olajire at ademola.olajire68@gmail.com between 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 23rd June and 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 25th June. Late submissions will not be entertained.

Accreditation cards will be issued at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, 27th June.

The NFF extended warm regards and appreciation to the media for its continued support and urged journalists to follow official platforms for further updates.

