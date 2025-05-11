Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has assured that Nigeria’s U20 boys are focused and determined to achieve a win that will guarantee them a place at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals against Senegal at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt on Monday.

Unbeaten in their group B campaign, the Flying Eagles however finished second behind another set of Lion Cubs from Morocco, and had to proceed to Ismailia for their game against title-holders Senegal.

Senegal also finished second in their group C, which also included Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Central African Republic.

The 19-team finals have been whittled down to eight contenders, with Tanzania and Zambia eliminated in group A, Tunisia (despite their three points) and Kenya thrown out from group B and Central African Republic stopped in group C.

On Saturday, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi called on the seven-time champions to play differently when they confront the Cup holders on Monday afternoon.

“I have no doubt that you have the ability to rise to the occasion. Monday is the occasion, because you are not only playing against the defending champions, you also must win to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The first objective for any team in any competition that is a qualifier for a bigger tournament is to qualify, followed by the second objective of winning the trophy.

“The NFF and the Nigeria football fraternity are fully behind you and giving you the maximum support, and you have to repay their encouragement and prayers with a World Cup ticket on Monday.”

Two years ago, the Lion Cubs from Senegal pipped the Flying Eagles 1-0 in the two teams’ first match of the CAF U20 Championship at the Cairo International Stadium, on the way to the Cubs’ first triumph in the competition, after they defeated Gambia 2-0 in the final.

Nigeria finished third in the same competition.

However, Nigeria know they cannot afford to pull any punches on Monday as only the semi-finalists will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later in the year.

The Flying Eagles came within a nodding distance of the semi-finals at the last FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina, two years ago.

Nigeria converted Senegal to a happy hunting-ground ten years ago, beating the host nation 3-1 in the opening match of the CAF U20 Championship and then securing a 1-0 win over the Lion Cubs in the final to pick their seventh continental title.

In December of the same year, Nigeria’s U23 team won the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Senegal to qualify to represent Africa at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Senegal will also flaunt their 2-1 defeat of Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland six years ago.

On Monday, at the Suez Canal Stadium, Nigeria must show strength, skills and invention against a Senegalese side that has the ability to turn the table against the opposition when least expected.

“We know what to expect. It is a big match for both teams because the winner will be going to the World Cup. It is like a final match, and if you throw in the matter of the rivalry between our two countries, it means we must be disciplined and determined for the entire duration of the game. We will do just that,” Coach Zubairu said as the team had its first official training in Ismailia on Saturday.

While the rearguard has shown some solidity in the campaign – except for the moment of loss of concentration that allowed Kenya’s second goal on Wednesday – much will be expected of Nigerian striker Kparobo Arierhi, who has scored only one goal here thus far.

Arierhi was venerated as the man to determine the length of Nigeria’s stay in Egypt, after his three goals at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Lome and a pre-tournament strike against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt.

But the equalizer that brought parity at the first instance against Kenya has been the only time he attained the scoresheet in three games.

Captain Bameyi, who scored his first competitive goal for the team from the spot against the Rising Stars, will be expected to keep things tight at the back with Odinaka Okoro, Chigozie Ihejiofor and Adamu Maigari also providing cover for goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

Zubairu must decide whether to start Divine Oliseh in midfield, alongside Clinton Jephta and Israel Ayuma, or retain Simon Cletus, while Arierhi, Auwal Ibrahim (whose lone goal earned the crucial three points against Tunisia), Ezekiel Kpangu, Precious Benjamin and Mendos Rickson are also available for spaces at the fore.