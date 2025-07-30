The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector as a strategic solution to ongoing farmer-herder conflicts and to harness the sector’s full economic potential....

This assurance was given by Prof. Attahiru Jega, Co-Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms, during a citizens-government engagement forum organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation at Arewa House, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Prof. Jega noted that the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development is a major pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for sectoral reform.

He emphasised that the initiative is being implemented in a non-partisan manner, with a focus on inclusive engagement of key stakeholders—state governments, traditional leaders, pastoralist communities, and other relevant actors.