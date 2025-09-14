Following the dissolution of the Nepalese Parliament, former Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister, and subsequently approved fresh elections to take place on March 5. In a late Friday statement, the President Paudel’s office...

Following the dissolution of the Nepalese Parliament, former Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister, and subsequently approved fresh elections to take place on March 5.

In a late Friday statement, the President Paudel’s office confirmed that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will serve as the country’s interim leader. This announcement follows widespread anti-corruption protests, led by “Gen Z” activists, that resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, as reported by Reuters.

According to the statement, the president has “dissolved the House of Representatives” and fixed March 5 next year for the elections. Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, in which at least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured.