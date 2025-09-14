Following the dissolution of the Nepalese Parliament, former Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister, and subsequently approved fresh elections to take place on March 5.
In a late Friday statement, the President Paudel’s office confirmed that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will serve as the country’s interim leader. This announcement follows widespread anti-corruption protests, led by “Gen Z” activists, that resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, as reported by Reuters.
According to the statement, the president has “dissolved the House of Representatives” and fixed March 5 next year for the elections.
Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, in which at least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured.
TVC previously reported that the Nepalese “Gen Z” protesters have supported the country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, to be installed as Nepal’s parliament interim head to lead the nation out of its troubled state, calling for the dissolution of the current parliament.
The now-retired 73-year-old Karki, who assumed the position as the first female chief justice in 20i6, is the frontrunner to become the interim leader of the embattled Himalayan country.
Her name had been proposed to the president and the army by those leading the protests, a representative of the protesters, Ojaswi Raj Thapa, told reporters.
“We will dissolve the parliament. We are not trying to dissolve the constitution.
“We may need some changes to the constitution, but we don’t want to dissolve the constitution,” Thapa said.