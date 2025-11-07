The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, has taken the Federal Government’s student loan sensitisation campaign to Ekiti State, urging parents to encourage their children to take advantage of the historic opportunity to pursue ter...

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, has taken the Federal Government’s student loan sensitisation campaign to Ekiti State, urging parents to encourage their children to take advantage of the historic opportunity to pursue tertiary education without financial barriers.

Speaking at the Palace of the Oore of Otun Ekiti and Paramount Ruler of Moba Land, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, Mr Sawyerr emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to removing the financial burden of tertiary education from Nigerian parents through the student loan scheme, describing the initiative as “a life-changing opportunity for every Nigerian student to advance their education and secure a brighter future.”

“Nigerians are eager to learn and grow. The student loan scheme has provided unprecedented access to education. In the last 24 hours alone, we received over 12,000 new applications. Since May last year, nearly 700,000 beneficiaries have been reached, and over one million applications have been submitted. This demonstrates the wisdom of President Tinubu’s vision — to empower a nation through education.” Sawyerr said.

The NELFUND CEO commended Oba Adeagbo for his proactive leadership and commitment to ensuring that no student within Moba’s 13 kingdoms is left behind.

“The Oore’s initiative to reach out to us and ensure his people benefit is exactly the kind of partnership we need. His leadership reflects the kind of community action President Tinubu is encouraging nationwide,” Sawyerr noted.

Mr Sawyerr further appealed to parents to motivate their children to apply for the student loan, explaining that it comes with very soft terms designed to bring relief to families and open up opportunities for young Nigerians.

“President Tinubu’s initiative takes away the heavy cost parents often bear in funding education, allowing them to focus on other investments or businesses,”

He added.

NELFUND Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Dr Femi Akinfala, reassured parents that students in public tertiary institutions are automatically qualified for the loan once they secure admission and apply through the official portal.

“The Tinubu administration’s student loan scheme ensures that government, not parents, carries the burden of financing higher education for students in public institutions,” Akinfala explained.

In his remarks, the Oore of Otun Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, lauded the initiative and expressed optimism about its long-term impact.

“This is an opportunity we must seize. Education is the foundation of development. The true impact of this scheme will be seen in the next 10 to 40 years, just like the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education policy,” the monarch said.

He commended President Tinubu’s leadership and Mr Sawyerr’s dedication, describing the student loan scheme as a testament to a government that values education and youth empowerment.

Also speaking, Gold Adedayo, a former Ekiti State Commissioner for Youths, applauded the President for establishing NELFUND, noting that it has significantly reduced the financial pressure on state governments and parents alike.

“The student loan has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor, giving every young Nigerian an equal chance to be educated,” Adedayo stated.

Since its establishment following President Tinubu’s signing of the Student Loan Act in April 2024, NELFUND has received over 1.03 million applications and disbursed ₦116.4 billion in student loans, covering both institutional fees and upkeep allowances across 239 universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide.

Mr Sawyerr described the development as “a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward equitable education financing.”

“Crossing the one-million mark represents renewed hope for a generation determined to rise above financial barriers to education. It reflects visionary leadership and the collective efforts driving this transformative agenda,” he said.

The NELFUND nationwide sensitisation campaign continues as part of efforts to ensure that every eligible Nigerian student benefits from the government’s commitment to affordable, inclusive, and equitable education.