The National Examination Council Neco has released the results of the 2025 NECO SSCE internal examination results.

The following is the highlight of the just released results.

Number of candidates that registered for the examination 1,367,210

Number of candidates with five credits and above including mathematics and English 818,492 representing 60.26 %

Number of candidates with five credits and above irrespective of mathematics and English is 1,144,496 representing 84.26%

Number of candidates with special needs 1,622 .

The National Examination Council Neco says 8 schools in Lamorde local government area in Adamawa state were affected in the conduct of the examination and results from those schools are currently withheld. 599 students were affected